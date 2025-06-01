Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $87,775,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

