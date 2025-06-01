Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

ZS stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

