Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,055 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $540,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

