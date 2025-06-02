13,575 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 4.4%

UGP opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

