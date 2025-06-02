195,128 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.21% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,393,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $17,488,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

