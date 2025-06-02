236,589 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 236,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,065.88. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,198. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

