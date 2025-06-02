2,456 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 597,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

