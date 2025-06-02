25,872 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Endeavor Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EDR opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

