29,285 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Amer Sports Trading Down 1.3%

Amer Sports stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.