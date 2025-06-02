33,010 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.93 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

