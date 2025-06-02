362,291 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.6%

WVE stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

