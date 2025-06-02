38,893 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.