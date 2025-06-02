3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $141.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

3M Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MMM opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,615.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

