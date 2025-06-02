418,062 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 418,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 2,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.