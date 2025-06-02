67,555 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

