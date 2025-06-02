717,571 Shares in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 717,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 866,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMPX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

