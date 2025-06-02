74,208 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 37,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

