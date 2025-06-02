8,272 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,367 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $56.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.