84,668 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.