Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Absci has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Absci by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Absci by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,265,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

