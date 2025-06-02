ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 269.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,968 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of ABVC BioPharma worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of ABVC opened at $1.34 on Monday. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.06.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 104.94% and a negative net margin of 1,619.65%.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.