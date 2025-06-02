Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in May

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Afya by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 592,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $18.28 on Monday. Afya has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Afya Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.60.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

