Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 64.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:AIMD opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.14. Ainos has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

