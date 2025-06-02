Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AL opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

