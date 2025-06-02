Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,073.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Stories

