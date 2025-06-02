Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $966,854 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ALSN opened at $103.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

