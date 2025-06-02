Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

