Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

