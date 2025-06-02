America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of America’s Car-Mart worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a PE ratio of -60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $72.26.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.