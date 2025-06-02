Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,513,748 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,032,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,811 shares of company stock worth $155,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

