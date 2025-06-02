Analysts Offer Predictions for JCI FY2025 Earnings

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,133 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

