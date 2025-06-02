Analysts Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target at $23.29

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in enGene by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

