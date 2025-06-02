Analysts Set Expectations for USA Rare Earth Q2 Earnings

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USARFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for USA Rare Earth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for USA Rare Earth’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 8.1%

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. USA Rare Earth has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USARFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

