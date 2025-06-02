Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $34.25

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

