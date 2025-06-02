Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $42.86

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The business had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

