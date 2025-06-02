Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Target Price at $9,023.33

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,023.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,105.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,726.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

