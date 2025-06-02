Analysts Set PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Target Price at $51.17

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

PHIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

