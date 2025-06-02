Analyzing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $2.09 billion 1.69 $66.37 million $0.38 23.47 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 2.00 -$150,000.00 $0.50 5.38

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Hudbay Minerals pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 3.80% 7.29% 3.35% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Jaguar Mining on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

