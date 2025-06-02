Andrew Michael Bunston Sells 2,151 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$278.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$186.22 and a 52 week high of C$279.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$257.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$237.25.

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$282.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

