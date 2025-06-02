Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 248,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

