Argan (AGX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Argan to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $193.75 million for the quarter.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $209.99 on Monday. Argan has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.