Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 15,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total transaction of C$1,023,750.00.

TSE ATZ opened at C$66.01 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.88 and a 1 year high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

