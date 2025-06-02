Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – May 30th

Get alerts:

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, and Snowflake are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize AI technologies—ranging from machine-learning algorithms and neural-network software to specialized AI hardware. They include both pure-play AI firms and established tech companies embedding automation, data analytics and intelligent systems into their products and services. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential driven by increasing adoption of AI across industries such as healthcare, finance and manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.03. 4,468,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,372. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,334,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $203.56. 1,869,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.80.

