ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Report on ATEX Resources
ATEX Resources Price Performance
About ATEX Resources
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.