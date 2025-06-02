ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

About ATEX Resources

CVE:ATX opened at C$2.29 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

