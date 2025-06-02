Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

ATAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ATAT opened at $31.44 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

