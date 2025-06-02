ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of RERE opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.06. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $641.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts predict that ATRenew will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 579,334 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 163.6% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

