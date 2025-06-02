Atrium Research Has Weak Outlook for CVE:SCZ FY2025 Earnings

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atrium Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

