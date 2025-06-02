ATS (NYSE:ATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Stock Down 4.1%

ATS stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATS has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.06.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $503.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after buying an additional 51,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,295,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter valued at $10,024,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ATS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

