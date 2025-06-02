B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Ooma Earnings

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ooma in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $377.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 268,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.