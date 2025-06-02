B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 33.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 701,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

